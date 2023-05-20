X

    NBA Rumors: Insiders Feel Nets 'Likely' to Trade Pick for Proven Scorer or Rebounder

    Doric SamMay 20, 2023

    Thanks to trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns this season, the Brooklyn Nets own the No. 21 and No. 22 picks in next month's NBA draft. However, it sounds like there's a strong possibility the team would look to flip its draft capital in order to acquire a proven commodity.

    Brian Lewis of the New York Post (h/t HoopsHype) reports that "Many throughout the league who spoke with The Post believe the Nets are likely to move one of those picks in a trade to find either a proven scorer or rebounder."

    Despite the tumult of the 2022-23 season, Brooklyn has optimism for the future thanks to a strong crop of rising young players such as Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. The Nets could look to improve their roster with players who would help the team make another playoff run next season rather than adding prospects who need time to develop.

    Lewis also noted that Brooklyn might try to move one of its 3-and-D wings since there's a bevy of such players on the roster. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are considered possible trade candidates for the Nets this offseason.

