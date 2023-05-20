Deandre Ayton Trade Rumors: Mavericks' Interest in Suns Center Has 'Been Overstated'

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

If the Phoenix Suns are going to trade Deandre Ayton this offseason, it may not be to the Dallas Mavericks.

Per NBA insider Marc Stein on Substack, the Mavs' interest in Ayton "has been overstated to this point."

The Ayton-to-Dallas rumors picked up when John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM said on May 3 he "would not rule out" a potential sign-and-trade deal involving Kyrie Irving.

Stein noted Ayton does have "some fans" within the Mavs organization, but "there are likewise questions about the former No. 1 overall pick's ability to live up to the $102-plus million" remaining on the contract he signed last offseason.

The Suns have already undergone several dramatic changes just in the past three months. Mat Ishbia officially took over as governor from Robert Sarver on Feb. 8. Kevin Durant was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets the following day.

On May 13, Monty Williams was fired as head coach after the Suns' second-round playoff series loss to the Denver Nuggets.

The Durant trade cost Phoenix virtually all of its key trade assets, including first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and a pick swap in 2028.

Dallas is in a similar boat as boat as the Suns, except it is operating from a lower starting point after missing the playoffs with a 38-44 record this season. The Irving trade required the Mavericks to give up Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and three future draft picks, including a 2029 first-rounder.

The Mavs still owe a top-10 protected draft pick to the New York Knicks next year as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade in 2019. Irving will become a free agent this summer and could leave to join a new team with Dallas getting nothing back.

Both teams have a lot of work to do this offseason to make themselves into title contenders, but they don't have much to offer in trades to other clubs to make things happen.

Ayton is arguably the best trade chip the Suns still have left because of his age and solid performance over the past five seasons. He will turn 25 on July 23 and has averaged a double-double every year of his career.