49ers' Christian McCaffrey: 'I Have No Bad Blood' with Panthers for Being Traded

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Star running back Christian McCaffrey recently described being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers as the "best thing that ever happened" to him.

However, the 26-year-old realized that his comment may have come off as a slight toward his old organization. During an appearance on Good Morning Football, he took the time to clarify that he has no ill will toward the Panthers:

"I was very fortunate to come into a team that built a culture and had taken time to build a culture. To add on top of the roster, in my opinion, some of the best coaches in the NFL and guys who know how to use players like myself and have been doing it for so long. I just felt very fortunate to be a part of something that was already so developed so to say and like I said a culture that was established.

"I do want to make it clear that was nothing against Carolina when I said that. I have no bad blood and I love everybody there. I still keep in touch with a lot of my teammates there and a lot of the coaches who I had the privilege of playing for there."

The Panthers traded McCaffrey to the 49ers in October in exchange for draft capital. He joined a star-studded San Francisco offense that included George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, and he thrived in his new home.

McCaffrey rushed for 749 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games with the 49ers. After playing in the playoffs for just the second time in his career, the two-time Pro Bowler said San Francisco is hungry to bounce back from losing last season's NFC Championship game.

"Obviously, when you lose it's a little bit more but it's been so cool to see the offseason turn out," McCaffrey said. "The way guys are working and coming together. I'm excited."