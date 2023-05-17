Christian McCaffrey Says Trade to 49ers Was 'Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me'

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

When Christian McCaffrey was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers last season, he admitted that he was taken aback at first.

Now that he's entering his first full season in the Bay Area, McCaffrey is singing a different tune.

"In hindsight, I firmly believe it's the best thing that ever happened to me," McCaffrey said last week at the annual Dwight Clark Legacy Series event, per Cam Inman of The Mercury News (h/t Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

In 11 games with San Francisco last season, McCaffrey rushed for 749 yards and six touchdowns. He totaled 393 yards in six games with Carolina, giving him his first 1,000-yard season since 2019.

The 26-year-old said his initial anger stemmed from the Panthers indicating that they wouldn't trade him, but he's satisfied in his new home.

"I say this with the utmost respect. This is a family. It's the first time I felt like, even alumni, just getting to know these guys, it's special, it's different, and there's a reason it's sustainable and has been for so long," McCaffrey said. "The word I would use now is, just very proud to be a part of this organization."