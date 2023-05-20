Jayson Tatum Defends Celtics HC Joe Mazzulla amid Fan Backlash After Loss to Heat

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is defending head coach Joe Mazzulla amid fan criticism following another fourth-quarter collapse in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat.

Tatum was asked about the criticism being heaped on Mazzulla recently following the Celtics' 111-105 loss on Friday night.

"Joe ain't missed no shots tonight," the Celtics forward told reporters. "He got no turnovers."

The Celtics blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter and find themselves down 0-2 going to Miami for the next two games. The Heat didn't quite have a 46-point quarter like they did in the third period of Game 1, but they dropped 36 in the fourth quarter on Friday.

Fan response was particularly critical of how Mazzulla managed rotations and substitutions late in Game 2.

Tatum, who did finish with a game-high 34 points, was held scoreless in the fourth quarter until the final minute when he made five free throws. He went 0-of-3 from the field and committed two turnovers. Jaylen Brown had a rough shooting day, making just seven of his 23 attempts for 16 points in 38 minutes.

Mazzulla has made a number of puzzling decisions throughout this postseason. He's declined to use timeouts in late-game situations to set up plays for his offense. His use of Payton Pritchard over Grant Williams in Game 1 against the Heat left many scratching their heads.

Williams played 26 minutes in Game 2 and was involved in a key sequence with Jimmy Butler in the fourth quarter. Butler drew a foul for a three-point play immediately after Williams made a three to give Boston a 96-87 advantage.

Both players got into a verbal exchange, resulting in the officials calling a double-technical. Butler made his free throw to cut the deficit to six. It jumpstarted an 18-4 run for the Heat that gave them a 105-100 lead with 55 seconds remaining.

There are a lot of reasons the Celtics have struggled in this series and postseason, but Mazzulla isn't making things easier on his team with some of his decisions.

The first-year head coach will look to find answers for the Celtics going into Game 3 at Kaseya Center on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.