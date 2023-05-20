Jimmy Butler: 'Hell No' Celtics' Grant Williams Not the Answer to Stopping Heat Star

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

There are stars, and then there are alphas.

And on the night where he led the Miami Heat to a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Jimmy Butler was an alpha. Especially when he was matched up against Grant Williams.

Williams, who was a DNP coach's decision in Game 1, played significant minutes in Game 2, especially down the stretch as his job was to try and guard Butler.

It didn't end up working in his favor.

Butler and Williams got into a bit of a trash talking match with a little under seven minutes remaining and the Celtics up nine. From that point on, Butler and Miami went on a 22-9 run and stole another game on the road.

The Heat's superstar made sure to let the Boston crowd know that Williams was not the solution to their problems.

"Hell no," Butler responded when he was asked if Williams was the answer to the Celtics' defensive problems.

While it wasn't his bet shooting night of the playoffs, Butler still finished with a team-high 27 points, including numerous clutch buckets over Williams down the stretch, to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks.

Just stuffing up the stat sheet once again.

He also made sure to point out that out of everyone on the court, he's probably not the person you want to talk trash to. He's thrived on that throughout his career.

"It pushes that will that I have to win a lot more," Butler said. "And it makes me smile. When people talk to me, I'm like 'Ok, I know I'm a decent player if you want to talk to me out of everybody that you could talk to.'

"... I just don't know if I'm the best player to talk to."

Butler and the Heat will look to take a 3-0 series lead Sunday in Miami. It'll be interesting to see who Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla tries to stop Butler with, because nothing has really worked so far.