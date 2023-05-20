Mavericks Rumors: McGee, Bertāns Likely Paired with No. 10 Draft Pick in Trade Offers

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

After a season with big expectations finished with even bigger disappointment, the Dallas Mavericks are looking for another star to join Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. And their No. 10 pick in the upcoming NBA draft is in play, according to The Athletic's John Hollinger.

Hollinger reported that a couple of league insiders told him that Dallas may be looking to package the No. 10 pick along with center JaVale McGee and/or forward Davis Bertāns to find some more immediate help.

As a team that was on the brink of making the playoffs, the Mavericks weren't ever really in the running to land a top-five pick in the lottery and they had an even further shot of being able to draft Victor Wembanyama at No. 1 overall (three percent odds).

But since it fell into the top-10, Dallas was able to keep its pick away from the New York Knicks since it was top-10 protected when they acquired center Kristaps Porziņģis from New York in 2019.

There's still two more years where the Knicks can get Dallas' first-rounder, after that it turns into a second-round selection.

So, the Mavericks now have more bargaining power if they want to acquire a more established product to help them make it back to the postseason next year.

As for McGee and Bertāns, they weren't super productive this past season but have proven that they can be serviceable pieces, especially Bertāns, who knocked down 39 percent of his shots from three-point range.

It's a big offseason for the Mavericks as they will be looking to get Irving locked into a long-term deal after acquiring him ahead of the trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029.

Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

A year after making it to the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks had a very disappointing year, going 38-44 and not even making it to the play-in tournament despite having their star duo.