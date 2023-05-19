AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19

AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19May 19, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 19.
This week's show was another early episode due to the NHL on TNT, so most people got to see some action before the sun went down.
The Mogul Embassy continued its feud with Naturally Limitless when Bishop Kaun took on Dustin Rhodes.
We also saw The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn face The Varsity Athletes, Jade Cargill was in action, and much more.
Let's take a look at what went down during Friday's show.
The BCC vs. Best Amigos
- They should revisit the feud between Best Friends and Yuta. We never got closure on that.
- You could see that Taylor did almost nothing to help Castagnoli get him up for that suplex. That was pure power from The Swiss Superman to get him up.
- Mox seems so much more comfortable as a heel. He never really acted like a babyface when he was one, so this is a good fit.
- The triple dive from Best Friends and Bandido was fun.
Jon Moxley and Bandido kicked things off in this trios match between the BCC and Best Amigos. Trent Beretta and Wheeler Yuta tagged in and had a standoff before engaging in a fistfight.
Chuck Taylor helped Beretta take control, but when the fight spilled out of the ring, Yuta hit a chop block to take control.
The BCC began to dominate the match as it went to a commercial. Beretta took a lot of punishment before he made the hot tag to a fresh Bandido.
The high-flyer did what he does best and put on an acrobatic display that would rival the best luchadors in AEW or any promotion. Everything he does is so smooth. It makes him incredibly entertaining because you never quite know what he will do next.
The BCC winning was predictable, but that didn't take away from how enjoyable this was to watch. All six guys had their own moments throughout the match.
Winners: Blackpool Combat Club
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations