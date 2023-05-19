WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19May 19, 2023
WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19
Ahead of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match at Night of Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn came face to face with Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the marquee segment of Friday's SmackDown.
Elsewhere on the show, The Usos sought to turn momentum back in their favor as they battled the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, Asuka returned to the squared circle, and LA Knight partnered with Rick Boogs for the very first time.
What went down, how did it affect the company's build to the May 27 Jeddah extravaganza, and how did each segment grade out?
Find out with this recap of the May 19 Fox broadcast.
Match Card
- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens face to face with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa
- Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. The Usos
- The Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly
- The debut episode of The Grayson Waller Effect
- The Street Profits vs. LA Knight and Rick Boogs
- Zelina Vega vs. Asuka
Announced in advance for the May 19 episode were:
Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa Face to Face
- Reigns does the small things so well. The annoyed look on his face, when Zayn and Owens made their way into the arena, reflected just how tired of dealing with the two of them he actually is at this point. So good and so relatable.
- "I only have one regret and that one regret is wasting my life on you," Reigns told Zayn.
- "I have one regret, too, and that's not blasting you with that chair sooner," Zayn responded.
- "You're just not as good as us. And for that matter, you're not as good as The Usos, either," Zayn taunted The Tribal Chief.
- The Usos attacked Zayn and Owens, leaving them lying
Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa hit the ring, accompanied by Paul Heyman, but were quickly interrupted by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who wasted little time doing everything but acknowledging The Head of the Table.
Zayn continued to plant seeds of dissension within The Bloodline by telling Reigns that he is not as good as The Usos, only to be jumped alongside Owens by Jimmy and Jey. The heels laid out the tag team champions,
Reigns walked off, pissed off at his cousins for ruining his moment. Following a break, in the backstage area, The Tribal Chief berated The Usos for interrupting what he had to say to Zayn and daring to make the sort of decisions that he does.
This whole thing was more great stuff for Reigns, who seems content to take out the frustration on his cousins, who are growing more visibly angry themselves with every passing tongue-lashing.
Things are about to boil over in The Bloodline, with Jimmy and Jey destined to stand up for themselves against their megalomaniacal cousin. Whether it comes at Night of Champions or later remains to be seen, but it is growing more and more apparent that the self-proclaimed "Ones" maybe more responsible for the downfall of Reigns' dominance than any challenger that has ever stepped up to The Tribal Chief.
Grade
B+
Top Moments