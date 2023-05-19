WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 19

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa hit the ring, accompanied by Paul Heyman, but were quickly interrupted by Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who wasted little time doing everything but acknowledging The Head of the Table.

Zayn continued to plant seeds of dissension within The Bloodline by telling Reigns that he is not as good as The Usos, only to be jumped alongside Owens by Jimmy and Jey. The heels laid out the tag team champions,

Reigns walked off, pissed off at his cousins for ruining his moment. Following a break, in the backstage area, The Tribal Chief berated The Usos for interrupting what he had to say to Zayn and daring to make the sort of decisions that he does.

This whole thing was more great stuff for Reigns, who seems content to take out the frustration on his cousins, who are growing more visibly angry themselves with every passing tongue-lashing.

Things are about to boil over in The Bloodline, with Jimmy and Jey destined to stand up for themselves against their megalomaniacal cousin. Whether it comes at Night of Champions or later remains to be seen, but it is growing more and more apparent that the self-proclaimed "Ones" maybe more responsible for the downfall of Reigns' dominance than any challenger that has ever stepped up to The Tribal Chief.

Grade

B+

Top Moments