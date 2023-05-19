Packers' Jordan Love 'Has All the Qualities' to Be Successful, QB Coach Says

Eric Espada/Getty Images

Jordan Love has seen very little playing time in the NFL as he gears up to take over as the full-time starter of the Green Bay Packers in 2023, but the team still appears to be confident he can do the job well.

Packers quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who returned to Green Bay last year to coach four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, is tasked with getting Love up to speed for what could be a difficult road ahead.

Still, Clement reiterated the franchise's confidence in Love while speaking with reporters, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette:

"He can throw the ball, number one. Which he needs to do in the NFL. He's good athletic. He can move around, buy time. And he's intelligent. He generally makes good decisions, and at this point just needs to play, work on processing information, making good decisions and getting it to the right guy. He has all the qualities you're looking for in a guy to be successful."

The Packers selected Love in the first round of the 2020 draft out of Utah State. He sat the entire 2020 season before getting the nod to back up Rodgers in 2021. In 10 games across the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Love attempted just 83 passes, completing 50 for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Love has some pretty big shoes to fill following Rodgers' departure to the New York Jets, and patience is going to be key as the franchise tries to determine whether he can be its quarterback of the future.