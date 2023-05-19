USC AD Mike Bohn Resigns Effective Immediately, Cites 'Ongoing Health Challenges'

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Bohn resigned from his position as the USC athletic director Friday.

Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times shared his statement revealing as much, which said his focus will shift to "being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future" while also highlighting some of his accomplishments.

Bohn said it was "the right time to step away" following "more than 40 years of college athletics leadership."

USC President Carol L. Folt wrote a letter to the "Trojan Community" explaining the plan is to use "a transition team comprising both internal and external leaders in the coming days" to "launch a national search for a new director of athletics shortly."

Bohn was a college athlete himself when he played football and baseball at Kansas.

He worked at Idaho, San Diego State, Colorado and Cincinnati prior to USC's decision to hire him as athletic director in 2019. Among his most notable moves with the Trojans was firing head football coach Clay Helton before hiring Lincoln Riley.

Last season was Riley's first with USC, and the team went 11-3 with Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leading the way under center. It was its first double-digit win season since 2017.

As for men's basketball, the program has made three straight NCAA tournament appearances under head coach Andy Enfield and recently added a high-profile commit from Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James.

Bohn hired Lindsay Gottlieb as USC's women's basketball head coach, and the program reached the NCAA tournament this past season. It was the Trojans' first appearance in the Big Dance since 2014.

Yet Bohn's most lasting impact for USC is likely helping the athletic department navigate the impending move to the Big Ten.

The Trojans and UCLA Bruins will join the conference starting with the 2024 football season, which means new opportunities for high-profile games against the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and more.

It could also lead to more of a national spotlight for the Trojans as they look to remain contenders in a number of sports under their next athletic director.