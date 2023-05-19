NBA Exec: I'd Take 19-Year-Old LeBron James Over Victor Wembanyama

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent widely expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft this summer, and many have compared him to Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as one of the best prospects in NBA history.

But who would go first overall if James and Wembanyama were in the same draft class?

One NBA executive said he would still take a 19-year-old James over a 19-year-old Wembanyama, per Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.

"I remember the first time I saw LeBron," the executive said, "I came back and said 'trade our whole team for him right now.' I'd take that 19-year-old LeBron over this 19-year-old."

Wembanyama spent the 2022-23 season with France's Metropolitans 92, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 blocks in 34 games while shooting 47.0 percent from the floor and 27.5 percent from deep.

The Frenchman has been lauded for possessing a solid all-around skill set, and he could help turn around a San Antonio Spurs squad, which owns the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, that has been one of the worst in the NBA over the last four seasons.

Wembanyama's impact on the Spurs could end up being similar to that of James' impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers, which selected the four-time NBA champion first overall in the 2003 draft.

With James on their roster, the Cavaliers went from being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference to reaching the 2007 NBA Finals in his fourth season.

For now, it's probably best to hold off on the James and Wembanyama comparisons, especially because the latter fully intends to carve out his own career and has a goal "to be like something you've never seen."