Tony Parker: Wembanyama Has Potential to Have Career Like Spurs Legend Tim Duncan

The San Antonio Spurs are expecting Victor Wembanyama to turn their franchise around, much in the same way Tim Duncan did 26 years ago.

Former Spurs guard Tony Parker isn't doing much to quell the hype, either.

"I hope that with Victor, we [Spurs] will return to the top," Parker told French media this week. "I hope he will stay healthy. This is the most important thing for him. If he stays, he has the potential to make a career like Tim Duncan."

Parker has had a longstanding relationship with his countryman, mentoring Wembanyama during his journey as the most hyped draft prospect since LeBron James.

From an organizational standpoint, there may have been no better fit for Wembanyama. The Spurs have long been a hub for international players finding NBA success, with Parker, Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw and others adding championships under Gregg Popovich.

Duncan won five NBA championships over the span of 15 years with Popovich, their time together spanning multiple eras and becoming arguably the most lasting player-coach relationship of this generation. Popovich is 74 years old and isn't likely to coach Wembanyama his entire career, but there's no better coach in NBA history to get him ready for the expectations facing him from the second he hits the court.