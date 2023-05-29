Carmelo Hayes Beats Bron Breakker to Retain NXT Championship at Battleground 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

In his first pay-per-view title defense, Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker at Battleground on Sunday to retain the NXT Championship.

The champ retained his crown after hitting a three straight superkicks, a springboard DDT and Nothing But Net to get the pin on Breakker.

Despite a second consecutive pay-per-view loss, Breakker was well protected in the match. He got a lot of big offense, including recreating the famous Goldberg spear in WCW on Kwee Wee.

On the heels of a huge successful North American Championship reign, Hayes set his sights on Breakker and the NXT title leading up to Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Prior to the show, Hayes was technically a heel and Breakker was a babyface, but the fan reactions suggested otherwise, as the WWE Universe clearly wanted to see Melo reach the top of the mountain.

At Stand & Deliver, Hayes ended Breakker's near-yearlong reign as NXT champion, and he did so due in part to interference from Trick Williams.

Despite the way the match and his title run ended, Breakker showed respect for Hayes at the conclusion of Stand & Deliver by shaking his hand and congratulating him.

Most assumed the loss spelled the end of Breakker's tenure in NXT, but rather than getting immediately called up to Raw or SmackDown, he came face-to-face with Hayes on the next episode of NXT after Melo called him out to thank him.

It seemed there was going to be another heartwarming moment between them, but Breakker shocked the NXT fanbase by turning heel and attacking Hayes.

Although Hayes made it clear after that incident that he wanted to wrestle Breakker again, Bron temporarily turned his attention elsewhere. During that same time, Hayes entered into a brief feud with Grayson Waller.

Hayes beat the Australian to retain the NXT title at Spring Breakin' on April 25, paving the way for him to rekindle his rivalry with Breakker, who again emerged to impose his will on the titleholder in a ruthless attack.

Melo's title reign felt very much in danger entering Battleground, but he managed to vanquish Breakker again, which could be a sign that he is main roster-bound this time.

