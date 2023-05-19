X

    Jamal Murray Says He Doesn't Get Enough Respect: 'I'm Better Than a Lot of Players'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 19, 2023

    DENVER, CO - MAY 18: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets laughs after Christian Braun (0) was called for a defensive foul during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena in Denver on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)
    AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

    Jamal Murray has never made an All-NBA or All-Star team in his six NBA seasons.

    He says he's tired of the disrespect.

    "I don't think I get enough respect as I should be," Murray told Marc J. Spears of Andscape. "I'm better than a lot of players in the league. Every time I see rankings of guys I think, 'Man, that is crazy.' Maybe it's because I have been out for so long. But if we win the chip, it changes everything."

    Murray has been a full-fledged co-star next to Nikola Jokić during these playoffs, averaging 27.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds across 13 games. He was sensational in Thursday's Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 23 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter to lead Denver to a 108-103 victory.

    The Nuggets are two wins away from reaching the first NBA Finals in franchise history, thanks in no small part to Murray playing like an All-NBA guard.

    Of course, it's fair to point out Murray has been a historically different player in the playoffs than over the course of an 82-game season. In his 46 career playoff games, Murray has averaged 25.1 points, 5.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds. His career regular-season averages are 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

    The 2022-23 season was the first time Murray even averaged 20 points in a season when he played at least 50 games. The reason Murray is rarely mentioned among the NBA's best guards is, frankly, it's a loaded position and his macro-level stats don't compare to some of the game's top superstars.

    Jamal Murray Says He Doesn't Get Enough Respect: 'I'm Better Than a Lot of Players'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    If Murray's able to extrapolate his playoff performance level over the course of a full season, we might start seeing him mentioned in those conversations.