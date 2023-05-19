Kyle Dubas Won't Return as Maple Leafs GM After 2023 NHL Playoff Loss to Panthers

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

One week after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs in the second round, the Toronto Maple Leafs are making a change at general manager.

Toronto announced Friday that Kyle Dubas will not return following the team's postseason loss to the Florida Panthers:

Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada previously reported that Dubas wasn't expected to return.

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star reported Thursday that Dubas was "sitting" on an extension offer from the Maple Leafs worth around $4 million per season and included access to a company jet.

Speaking to reporters at an end-of-season press conference Tuesday, Dubas explained his thought process about potentially continuing on in his role with Toronto.

"It requires me to have a full family discussion," he said. "My family is a hugely important part of what I do. For me to commit to anything without having a fuller understanding of what this year took (out of) them … it's probably unfair for me to answer where I'm at. We haven't been able to have those full discussions yet, but it was a very hard year on them."

Dubas also said if he didn't return to the Maple Leafs, it wouldn't be for a job with another club right away: "It'll either be here or it'll be taking time to recalibrate (and) reflect on the seasons here. But you won't see me next week pop up elsewhere."

After starting his career as a player agent, Dubas moved into the front office when he was hired as general manager of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the Ontario Hockey League in 2011.

The Maple Leafs brought in Dubas as their assistant general manager in July 2014. He was promoted to the general manager's chair in May 2018 following Lou Lamoriello's firing.

Toronto made the playoffs every year under Dubas. The franchise has had its two best seasons by regular-season points in each of the past two years, including a club-record 115 points in 2021-22.

Despite their success in the regular season, the Maple Leafs have struggled in the postseason. This year marked the first time they advanced to the second round since 2012-13.