Nets' Patty Mills Hears Ben Simmons is 'Looking Good, Feeling Good' amid Injury Rehab

Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills is encouraged by Ben Simmons' continued recovery from back trouble that limited him in 2022-23.

"From what I've heard, he's looking after his body and getting to his shape and health that I think everyone wants and needs him to be," Mills said, per the New York Daily News' Kristian Winfield. "So I think first and foremost for him, it's just about getting to that part where he can be Ben again."

Mills was addressing the idea of the three-time All-Star suiting up for Australia at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Simmons' career is, unfortunately, starting to be defined by injuries as much as anything he's doing on the court. He has only appeared in 100 games over the past three seasons.

Knee and back issues limited the 26-year-old to just 42 games during the last campaign. He was shut down after a Feb. 15 game against the Miami Heat with inflammation in his back.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn announced on March 28 Simmons wouldn't play the rest of the season due to a nerve issue in his back.

When Simmons was able to play last season, he was largely ineffective. He averaged career lows in points per game (6.9), rebounds (6.3), assists (6.1) and steals (1.3).

His agent, Bernie Lee, told Brian Lewis of the New York Post on May 17 his client was "cleared to progress to his next stage of his rehab and is progressing really well."

Simmons and the Nets are in similar positions right now. It's hard to figure out what they are going into next season.

Brooklyn has some talented players on the roster, led by Mikal Bridges, but this group doesn't look like a title contender in the aftermath of trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season.

The Nets have to figure out their future direction at some point soon, though they do have a number of extra first-round picks to use either on their own or as trade chips stemming from the moves involving Durant, Irving and James Harden.