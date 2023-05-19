Dalvin Cook Trade Rumors: RB 'Loves' Vikings; Open to Fresh Start amid Dolphins Buzz

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

As rumors continue to swirl about Dalvin Cook's future, the four-time Pro Bowl running back still has fond feelings for his current organization.

On Friday's SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted Cook "loves" the Minnesota Vikings but would be open to a "fresh start" if they decide to move on:

"He's a name to watch. His future in Minnesota appears up in the air right now. The Vikings, for now, have been willing to hold on to his $14 million cap hit, but once June 1 hits, they can save $9 million on the cap if they do release him. Now, I know Cook is training in South Florida right now, he's been cleared off that torn labrum surgery to start to do some running and explosive work. He loves Minnesota but if they do move on, he's open to a fresh start. Miami could be one to watch. He's from Miami, they were linked to Dalvin Cook once upon a time in the offseason."

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported prior to the NFL draft the Miami Dolphins "could get aggressive" in trade talks for Cook if he became available.

The Vikings don't have to keep Cook until June 1 in order to save that money against the cap. They can do what the Dallas Cowboys did with Ezekiel Elliott, who was released on March 15 but designated as a post-June 1 cut to save $11 million in 2023.

One potential explanation is the Vikings are still trying to see if they can find a trade partner for the 27-year-old, though that would seem unlikely given how expensive his cap hit is for this season.

Cook is still a productive player who can help an offense. He played every game last season for the first time in his career and had 1,468 yards from scrimmage with 10 touchdowns. His efficiency when he touched the ball was significantly down in 2022 compared to the previous three years.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported earlier this week Cook "won't play for Minnesota at his current number ($11 million) this year."

Unless the Dolphins are waiting for Cook to get released so they can try to sign him to a team-friendly deal, they don't have an obvious need for another running back.

Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. combined for 1,283 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 265 attempts last season. They drafted Devon Achane, who ran the third-fastest 40-yard dash of any player at the 2023 NFL scouting combine (4.32 seconds), in the third round.