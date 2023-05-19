NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1

0 of 2

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights open up the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Both sides are hoping that the final result is decided in regulation, or at least one overtime, and not the four extra periods that the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final saw on Thursday.

Vegas carries home-ice advantage in the series, but that did not matter much in its regular-season battles with the Stars.



Dallas won all three matchups with Vegas, including two contests inside T-Mobile Arena.

Two of those games went to shootouts, so the Golden Knights weren't blown out, but they did struggle to beat the Dallas netminder. They recorded three total goals against the Stars.

The Vegas offense has been hard to slow down in the postseason, as it scored at least four times in each of its second-round victories over the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas produced four, five and six goals in three of its four wins over the Seattle Kraken in the last round.

Both offenses should carry that form into the Western Conference Final, and that may lead to a high-scoring series.