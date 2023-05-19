NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1

NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 1May 19, 2023
The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights open up the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup playoffs on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Both sides are hoping that the final result is decided in regulation, or at least one overtime, and not the four extra periods that the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final saw on Thursday.
Vegas carries home-ice advantage in the series, but that did not matter much in its regular-season battles with the Stars.
Dallas won all three matchups with Vegas, including two contests inside T-Mobile Arena.
Two of those games went to shootouts, so the Golden Knights weren't blown out, but they did struggle to beat the Dallas netminder. They recorded three total goals against the Stars.
The Vegas offense has been hard to slow down in the postseason, as it scored at least four times in each of its second-round victories over the Edmonton Oilers.
Dallas produced four, five and six goals in three of its four wins over the Seattle Kraken in the last round.
Both offenses should carry that form into the Western Conference Final, and that may lead to a high-scoring series.
Vegas in Search of First Win over Dallas This Season
Dallas owned the regular-season series with Vegas. It claimed 4-0, 3-2 and 2-1 victories in the three matchups. The last two of those contests were won in shootouts.
Vegas is 4-2 at home in the postseason, but when the team has been bad, it has been unable to score. The Knights produced a single goal in their Game 1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and Game 2 defeat to the Oilers.
Vegas needs to prevent a poor home performance to start the series that could see the Stars take control ahead of the games at American Airlines Center.
The Knights have been explosive in front of goal when they win. They scored four or five times in every win over Winnipeg and Edmonton.
A fast start is crucial for the Knights to assert their dominance in the series, and to keep some of Dallas' stars under wraps.
Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, who have 24 combined playoff points, should be at the center of most of the dangerous attacks.
Vegas needs Reilly Smith, who scored in the last two games against Edmonton, William Karlsson and a few others to provide offensive support so that it can defeat Dallas with a well-rounded approach.
Roope Hintz in Search of Another Strong Series
One of Vegas' top defensive goals will be to contain Dallas center Roope Hintz.
The 26-year-old comes into the series with 19 playoff points. He had four goals and two assists in his last four games against Seattle.
Hintz had one regular-season goal against Vegas, which came in the February 25 game where he had eight shots on target.
Vegas held the Finnish star to a single shot on goal in the other two regular-season meetings, so there is some hope that the team can contain him in Game 1.
Hintz may not record that low of a shot total on Friday, so Vegas should try to limit the dangerous areas he gets into in the attacking zone.
If Vegas keeps Hintz away from the net, it should prevent the dangerous chances he creates against goalie Adin Hill.
The containment of Hintz goes along with slowing down his linemates, Joe Pavelski and Jason Robertson. If the Finn and the top line gets going, Dallas could come away with a Game 1 win and a high goal total in hand.