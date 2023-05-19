NBA Rumors: 'Cavs Will Look at' Mason Plumlee, Naz Reid Contracts in 2023 Free Agency

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

After getting pushed around in their playoff loss to the New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers could look to add more size to their rotation this offseason.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Mason Plumlee and Naz Reid are among the big men the "Cavs will look at" in free agency if they can make the money work.

Fedor also cited Dwight Powell, Thomas Bryant, Drew Eubanks and Bismack Biyombo as other potential options.

There were a number of reasons the Cavs struggled against the Knicks. Their lack of shooting around Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland was a problem. Garland and Caris LeVert were the only Cleveland players who shot at least 35 percent from three-point range in the series (minimum five attempts).

Wing talent was an issue all season even before the playoffs that Cleveland's front office was never able to figure out. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman had to play significant minutes in the playoffs because head coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't have any better options.

Plumlee and Reid wouldn't necessarily solve either of those issues, but having a third big man who can take some pressure off Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley will help the team.

It's also possible the Cavs could pursue someone like Plumlee or Reid with the goal of trying to trade Allen. We saw the limitations having two non-shooting big men on the floor at the same time presents when the Knicks shut down Cleveland.

Reid might be the better fit for Cleveland, especially if the team wants to keep both Allen and Mobley. The 23-year-old is a decent shooting big with a 34.4 percent success rate from behind the arc on 2.7 attempts per game in 245 career appearances.

Plumlee would be in the same mold as Mobley and Allen as an old-school big who doesn't shoot away from the basket.