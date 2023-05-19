X

    Matthew Tkachuk Celebrated by Fans for Epic 4OT Goal in Panthers' Win vs. Hurricanes

    Adam WellsMay 19, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 19: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with his teammates after scoring the game winning goal on Frederik Andersen #31 of the Carolina Hurricanes in fourth overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 19, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Matthew Tkachuk played the role of postseason hero once again for the Florida Panthers in their 3-2 marathon win over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

    With just 12.7 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime, Tkachuk broke a stalemate between the two teams when his shot got past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen for the win.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    MATTHEW TKACHUK'S GAME WINNER HELPS THE PANTHERS WIN THE SIXTH LONGEST GAME IN NHL PLAYOFF HISTORY 🚨 <a href="https://t.co/H0Kwdm8HOd">pic.twitter.com/H0Kwdm8HOd</a>

    The Panthers' miracle playoff run added another chapter on Thursday night. This was the sixth-longest game in NHL history at 139 minutes, 47 seconds.

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Matthew Tkachuk ends Game 1 with 13 seconds left in the 4th overtime.<br><br>With 79 minutes and 47 seconds of overtime in Game 1, it was the 6th-longest game in Stanley Cup Playoff history. <a href="https://t.co/HaQ6dJrHVv">pic.twitter.com/HaQ6dJrHVv</a>

    The last playoff game that went this long was a 3-2 five-overtime win by the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round of the 2020 postseason.

    After ending the game at 1:54 a.m. ET, Tkachuk's heroics were celebrated by fans and analysts.

    Bim Jenning @Dutch_SharksFan

    Calgary organization and fans should be mad they couldn't keep this guy my goodness!

    Queen Lea ✨ @leanpleblanc

    MATTHEW TKACHUK THE HERO 4 OT 💕 THANK YOUU CHUCKY 👏 THE PANTHERS TAKE A 1-0 LEAD IN THE CONFERENCE FINALS 🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TimeToHunt?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TimeToHunt</a>       <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fridaymorning?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fridaymorning</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/panthers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#panthers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoCanes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoCanes</a>      <br> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCupPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCupPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nhlplayoffs2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nhlplayoffs2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/DC1DyIqKWx">https://t.co/DC1DyIqKWx</a>

    Matthew Tkachuk Celebrated by Fans for Epic 4OT Goal in Panthers' Win vs. Hurricanes
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Gabriel Gonzalez @gyzo33

    <a href="https://t.co/HJN0VVsd0R">pic.twitter.com/HJN0VVsd0R</a>

    Emma ◟̽◞̽ᴴ𓆜☽ @imhharry

    <a href="https://t.co/r0u15zBRSD">pic.twitter.com/r0u15zBRSD</a>

    @yvnks

    That's right . Only one Matthew Tkachuk . We are blessed to witness his greatness

    x - PanthersMuse @panthersmuse_

    I love this man with all my heart, I'm so grateful

    Dan Rosen @drosennhl

    I mean, who else? Matthew Tkachuk is having himself a playoffs. And he got off the ice faster than anyone ever has after scoring an OT winner.

    Jon Morosi @jonmorosi

    Matthew Tkachuk is the hero. What a night — and morning — of hockey. <a href="https://twitter.com/NHLNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHLNetwork</a>

    Roy Bellamy @roybelly

    LETS! SLEEP!! MATTHEW TKACHUK!!! PANTHERS WIN!

    There was a brief moment when it looked like the Panthers were going to win much earlier. Ryan Lomberg scored a goal less than three minutes into the first overtime period, but officials disallowed it when Colin White was called for goaltender interference on Andersen.

    This was Tkachuk's second overtime goal of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. He also had the game-winner in Game 5 against the Boston Bruins on April 26 to keep the Panthers' season alive.

    The Panthers had the fewest points of any team in this year's playoff field (92). They were on the brink of elimination in the first round after falling behind 3-1 to a Boston Bruins team that had a historic regular season.

    Since Game 5 of that series, the Panthers have won eight of their last nine games. This was the first Game 1 loss this postseason for the Hurricanes.

    Florida and Carolina will play Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.