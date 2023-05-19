Booking Cody Rhodes' 'Story' From Brock Lesnar Rematch Through WWE SummerSlam 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Even after his loss at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes remains one of the brightest stars in pro wrestling as fans still wonder how he will finish his story.

It's hard to believe it has already been over a year since The American Nightmare left All Elite Wrestling and returned to WWE. His highly publicized exodus and re-emergence at The Showcase of the Immortals was one of the most shocking stories of 2022.

Nevertheless, it didn't take long for the WWE audience to embrace him as he embarked on his quest to secure the company's top prize. The second-generation wrestler quickly became one of the most plausible threats to Roman Reigns' claim to immortality.

By the time of the Royal Rumble in January, Rhodes stood out as the hottest babyface on the roster and The Tribal Chief's most compelling challenger in a long time. So much so that most of us believed he would dethrone Reigns and leave Sofi Stadium as the new face of WWE.

Instead, the ending of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 will go down as one of the most divisive moments of the modern era. It was certainly a head-scratcher for even the most staunch fans as The American Nightmare lost to the titleholder.

The 37-year-old will likely get another chance to fulfill his dream, but what could possibly top a monumental win on The Grandest Stage of Them All?

A Stark Reminder for Skeptics

Moving on to a feud with Brock Lesnar was a nice way to keep the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner in a marquee feud. It's definitely not a downgrade, but it's hard to shake the feeling this is just a filler program until Rhodes re-enters the world title scene.

The Atlanta native survived his encounter with The Beast Incarnate at Backlash, but the former WWE champion sought revenge on the following episode of Raw. As such, the two will lock horns again at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Needless to say, this is a must-win situation for Rhodes.

A gutsy victory over a decorated star like Lesnar will give him some momentum heading into Money in the Bank in July. Moreover, he needs to earn a statement win over The Beast Incarnate to remove any doubt that he's still a believable contender.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Lesnar will likely hand him the beating of a lifetime, but he will kick out at two or force a rope break at every turn. The goal should be to prove he's tenacious and reel in the audience with every act of display of will power.

This match should showcase the heart Rhodes exuded in his incredible performance at Hell in a Cell last year.

It's important to show, don't tell, as much as possible and attempt to recapture the magic that he organically produced before his injury in 2022. The WWE Universe was already invested, so it won't be that hard.

The Road Back to the Top

WWE has to strike while the iron is hot. In the weeks leading up to the next pay-per-view beyond Night of Champions, Rhodes should pick up quick wins in entertaining television matches.

Come July 1, he should climb the ladder and become the men's Money in the Bank winner. One could assume he was destined to win the stipulation match last year before he suffered a pectoral tear. So, this seems like the logical next step and the best way to set the stage for his rematch against Reigns.

As soon as The Head of the Table shows up on SmackDown again, Rhodes should confront him with the briefcase. Re-establish the tension between the two men and show that the brand split doesn't separate them anymore.

However, The American Nightmare shouldn't go for an opportunistic cash-in. His eventual win shouldn't come off as a fluke, and he shouldn't risk another run-in with The Bloodline. Instead, he should use the contract to procure a match at SummerSlam.

Photo credit: WWE.com

Yes, this sounds similar to Braun Strowman's failed cash-in in 2018, and WWE should avoid the same mistakes that made it so underwhelming. Nonetheless, Rhodes should use the briefcase to challenge The Tribal Chief to an "I Quit" match.

This would be an excellent call back to Reigns' feud with Jey Uso and a perfect way for him to potentially play a part in his cousin's downfall. There is dissension between The Bloodline and their implosion is a big part of The Tribal Chief's pivotal loss.

The focus should remain on The American Nightmare, but this would be a gratifying way to tie up both storylines concurrently.

Allow Rhodes to finish the story and close the book on the most dominant faction in the company.