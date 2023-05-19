Anthony Davis Blamed by Fans as LeBron, Lakers Collapse in G2 Loss vs. Jokić, Nuggets

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a great opportunity to tie their Western Conference Finals series at one game apiece on Thursday en route to a 108-103 defeat to the host Denver Nuggets.

L.A. led by 11 points midway through the third quarter thanks largely to Rui Hachimura, who scored 17 first-half points en route to 21 for the game.

However, Denver stormed all the way back with a fantastic effort from Jamal Murray, who scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

His three-pointer with 4:57 remaining gave Denver a 99-87 advantage, but the Lakers hung around and even cut the lead to 101-99 after an Austin Reaves bank shot three-pointer with 1:07 left.

Murray made seven free throws down the stretch, though, to put L.A. away.

This was a rough night for Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, who shot just 4-of-15 and couldn't get anything going offensively after dropping 40 points on Denver in Game 1.

He also committed three fourth-quarter turnovers and missed a pair of open three-pointers near the end of the game, including one that would have cut the Denver lead to 103-102.

AD did well in other areas, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking four shots in his 41 minutes. The Lakers needed more out of him offensively to match Murray's hot shooting.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.