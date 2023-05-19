X

    Anthony Davis Blamed by Fans as LeBron, Lakers Collapse in G2 Loss vs. Jokić, Nuggets

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 19, 2023

    Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots under Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

    The Los Angeles Lakers lost a great opportunity to tie their Western Conference Finals series at one game apiece on Thursday en route to a 108-103 defeat to the host Denver Nuggets.

    L.A. led by 11 points midway through the third quarter thanks largely to Rui Hachimura, who scored 17 first-half points en route to 21 for the game.

    However, Denver stormed all the way back with a fantastic effort from Jamal Murray, who scored 23 points in the fourth quarter.

    His three-pointer with 4:57 remaining gave Denver a 99-87 advantage, but the Lakers hung around and even cut the lead to 101-99 after an Austin Reaves bank shot three-pointer with 1:07 left.

    Murray made seven free throws down the stretch, though, to put L.A. away.

    This was a rough night for Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, who shot just 4-of-15 and couldn't get anything going offensively after dropping 40 points on Denver in Game 1.

    He also committed three fourth-quarter turnovers and missed a pair of open three-pointers near the end of the game, including one that would have cut the Denver lead to 103-102.

    Anthony Davis Blamed by Fans as LeBron, Lakers Collapse in G2 Loss vs. Jokić, Nuggets
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    AD did well in other areas, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking four shots in his 41 minutes. The Lakers needed more out of him offensively to match Murray's hot shooting.

    Twitter offered its opinion on Davis' performance.

    hsane @griefedlolz

    Anthony Davis is not a serious basketball player

    🦁 @Demetrius4life

    Anthony Davis is the least clutch All Star in the league

    Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

    Tough to win on the road when Anthony Davis plays his worst game of the postseason and you shoot 8/30 from 3.

    GoldenKnight @GoldenKnightGFX

    If Anthony Davis decides that he wants to be Anthony Davis then we win this game

    Honest Westbrook Fan @Honest0LakerFan

    Anthony Davis is the most inconsistent player of all time I can't take it anymore <a href="https://t.co/GBA0sBaIPA">pic.twitter.com/GBA0sBaIPA</a>

    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Anthony Davis thinking he's Ray Allen this quarter was not the plan.

    Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped

    Anthony davis spotting up for 3s down the stretch of a close game <a href="https://t.co/eksCKGFwDs">pic.twitter.com/eksCKGFwDs</a>

    Jason Timpf @_JasonLT

    Just a brutal Anthony Davis game.<br><br>He's been better defensively and on the glass than he was in game 1, but not exceptionally so, and he just followed up his 2 for 11 with back to back turnovers.<br><br>And he helped Jamal get his rhythm by conceding that step back.

    Le5-6 @deepyy_

    Anthony Davis legit shot 4-15 man oh my god

    FADE @FadeAwayMedia

    Anthony Davis is not a superstar player.

    Piankhi @squared_circle2

    Anthony davis 3s can't be the answer in the crunch of the 4th quarter

    Le5-6 @deepyy_

    Anthony Davis 4-15 on basically wide open shots and he not even guarding Jokic <a href="https://t.co/GAxDZREju3">pic.twitter.com/GAxDZREju3</a>

    𝘾𝙤𝙖𝙘𝙝 𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 @OVOLakeShow

    Rui Hachimura outscored Anthony Davis in the Western Conference Finals.

    Game 3 will take place on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Los Angeles.