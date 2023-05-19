Lakers Rumors: Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D'Angelo Russell Returns Eyed in FA

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

The Los Angeles Lakers want to retain three key upcoming free agents—Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell—who helped them reach the Western Conference Finals.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that news on Thursday's edition of NBA Countdown prior to the Lakers taking on the Denver Nuggets for Game 2 of their ongoing playoff series.

Russell is an impending unrestricted free agent, while Reaves and Hachimura are set to be restricted free agents.

Regarding Hachimura, Wojnarowski stated he's somebody the Lakers "traded for with the idea they're going to have a long future with him."

L.A. acquired Hachimura and Russell in separate trades this season. Reaves is in his second year with the Lakers after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent.

Reaves, Russell and Hachimura are third, fourth and fifth on the team in scoring during this postseason, respectively. Russell and Reaves are also second and third in assists.

It's easy to see why the Lakers want to retain all three. The trio has helped turn around a previously moribund franchise that started the year 2-10 and looked destined for another lost campaign before wholesale midseason changes adjusted the makeup of this team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Whether they'll be able to do so is another story, but for now, the Lakers are looking to keep their playoff run going. L.A. started the Denver series with a 132-126 loss but nearly overcame an 18-point halftime deficit along the way.