Darvin Ham: Lakers 'Have All the Faith in' D'Angelo Russell amid Free-Agency Rumors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gave guard D'Angelo Russell a vote of confidence in a chat with reporters prior to his team's second game against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals on Thursday.

Russell had just eight points and three assists in 26 minutes in the Lakers' 132-126 loss to Denver to open the series. The Nuggets notably outscored the Lakers by 25 points with him on the floor.

Russell started the game but didn't finish it as forward Rui Hachimura replaced him in the lineup. He sat the entire fourth quarter.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that Ham was considering starting Hachimura for Game 2.

However, ESPN's Dave McMenamin noted "there is concern the team could 'lose' the 27-year-old point guard if he views the adjustment as a demotion after starting every other game this postseason."

Russell, who arrived in L.A. for his second stint with the Lakers after a midseason trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaged 17.4 points and 6.1 assists in 17 regular-season games for the Purple and Gold.

He's largely fared well in the playoffs prior to Game 1, notably dropping 31 points in a closeout game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Round 1. However, it's clear the Lakers' fourth-quarter lineup could be the key to beating Denver, which raced out to an 18-point lead before seeing that edge fall to as little as three points in the fourth.

Game 2 is set to take place in Denver's Ball Arena on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET before the series moves back to L.A. for Game 3 on Saturday.