DeMar DeRozan Says He Considered Joining Clippers' Paul George, Kawhi Leonard in 2021

AP Photo/Morry Gash

DeMar DeRozan considered joining the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency in 2021 before signing with the Chicago Bulls.

DeRozan discussed his deliberation with the Clippers' Paul George on the L.A. star forward's podcast.

DeRozan was born and raised in Los Angeles and went to school at USC, so playing for the Clippers would have represented a homecoming.

DeRozan noted that he used to look toward a potential return home on the professional level so he could see what it's like, but now he's at a stage in his career where he's comfortable if it doesn't happen.

George wanted to make it happen in 2021, saying that he was trying "hard as s--t" to recruit DeRozan, who was open to playing with him and fellow star Kawhi Leonard.

Ultimately, the business side of the game prevented that from happening, and DeRozan inked a three-year, $82 million deal with the Bulls.

Free agency looms again for DeRozan in the summer of 2024, so he could in theory look for a return home to either the Clippers or L.A. Lakers. For now, DeRozan is headed back to Chicago after averaging 24.5 points per game this past season.