Why Suns Should Bring Back Chris Paul for 2023-24 Season amid Latest NBA Rumors

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Chris Paul turned 38 earlier this month. After 18 NBA seasons, his best basketball days may be behind him, which was evident from the decline of several key stats during the 2022-23 campaign.

However, the Phoenix Suns should still bring the point guard back for the 2023-24 season. And it appears that's what they're planning to do.

According to B/R's Chris Haynes, they are "likely to guarantee the full salary" of Paul for next season, even though he'd only get $15.8 million of that $30.8 million if he was waived before June 28.

If Phoenix wanted to part with the veteran, doing so before that deadline would be the opportune time.

However, not only do the Suns plan on retaining him, but they are also "currently of the mindset that Paul will open up next season as the team's starting point guard," per Haynes.

The 12-time All-Star has spent the past three seasons in Phoenix, and he's been a reason for its success. The Suns have made the playoffs each of the past three years (winning five postseason series over that span), which included a run to the NBA Finals at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

This past season, though, Paul was a bit less productive. He averaged a career-low 13.9 points and 8.9 assists in 59 games. He also missed the final four contests of Phoenix's Western Conference semifinal series vs. the Denver Nuggets due to a left groin strain.

However, he can still serve as a facilitator for an offense. He also brings valuable veteran leadership, which he's demonstrated throughout his time with the Suns.

Plus, Phoenix should remain in win-now mode, even though it fired head coach Monty Williams and is currently in search of a new leader.

The Suns' roster, on the other hand, remains filled with talent. In addition to Paul, they have a core featuring Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, who was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a trade in February.

Durant played only eight regular-season games and 11 postseason contests for Phoenix, so he and Paul never got a ton of time on the court together. But the two of them, along with Booker, could fit well in a lineup once they've developed more chemistry.

That's not even including center Deandre Ayton, who may or may not remain with the Suns, as he's the subject of trade rumors heading into the offseason.

There's too much talent in Phoenix for the team to get rid of Paul and potentially either try to replace him or move in the opposite direction. It may need him in the mix if it hopes to contend for a championship during the 2023-24 season.

If things don't work out early, then maybe the Suns could reevaluate, considering Paul won't hit free agency until 2025. For now, though, Phoenix is of the right mindset to plan on having its veteran point guard returning to the backcourt later this year.