Emoni Bates NBA Combine 2023: Measurements, Analysis and Impressions

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Emoni Bates is working to prove he deserves to be one of the 58 players selected in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bates has impressed with his shooting this week as one of the 78 players invited to the 2023 NBA Draft Combine from May 15-21.

After a disappointing freshman season spent battling injury at Memphis, Bates transferred to Eastern Michigan and started putting up improved numbers in 2022-23. In 29 starts and 30 games played, he averaged 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 47.4 percent from inside the arc.

Bates' sophomore season at EMU was shortened by a two-month suspension. He was reinstated in December after receiving 18 months probation on a plea deal for the dismissal of two felony gun charges.

The Eagles finished the season 8-23. Bates declared for the NBA draft on April 14. Once a lock, he is now considered a fringe draft pick.

At the 2023 combine, Bates clocked in at 6'8.225" (without shoes) and 179.2 pounds. His wingspan measured 6'9.0", and he has an 8'9.0" standing reach.

During Wednesday's scrimmage, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Bates "had a lot of eyes on him."

"Bates is a shot maker," Shaw wrote. "He has consistent form and release at each level on the floor. He played with a good motor, showing some chops on defense. Bates was 4-of-9 from the field with 9 points. It was a solid to good showing."

Bates ranked among the combine's best shooters during Wednesday's drills. He tied with eight other players by going 10-for-10 from the line in a free-throw exercise, matched Penn State's Seth Lundy for first with a 25-for-30 shooting-off-the-dribble success rate, and placed second behind Houston's Marcus Sasser after shooting 19-for-25 in a 3-pointer drill, per Greg Wickliffe of MLive.

Those stats are eye-catching, especially considering Bates' high shooting volume. He attempted almost eight 3-point shots per game for EMU in 2022-23.

Bates, a Michigan local, said Sunday on Instagram Live (h/t The NBA District) that his three preferred draft teams would be the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets and Dallas Mavericks.

Heading into the combine, ESPN's mock draft estimated him as a late second-round selection, while B/R's Jonathan Wasserman did not have Bates selected in his latest mock.