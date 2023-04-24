X

    Emoni Bates Declares for 2023 NBA Draft; Eastern Michigan SF Was a 5-Star Recruit

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVApril 24, 2023

    YPSILANTI, MI - FEBRUARY 25: Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Emoni Bates (21) shoots a free throw during the Eastern Michigan Eagles game versus the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday February 25, 2023 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates, a former 5-star recruit, has declared himself eligible for the 2023 NBA draft.

    Bates told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium of his intention to forgo his final two seasons of college eligibility.

