NHL Rumors: Patrick Kane Lands Red Wings Contract After Injury Rehab, Rangers Stint

Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Veteran winger Patrick Kane is set to sign with the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet and Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

The timing of his decision comes as no surprise, as Larry Brooks of the New York Post reported on Nov. 14 that Kane was expected to sign around Thanksgiving and that the New York Rangers were out of the sweepstakes.

Kane spent the 2022-23 season split between the Chicago Blackhawks and Rangers, who acquired him from Chicago at the trade deadline.

The star winger hit the open market this summer in search of a lucrative deal. He underwent hip surgery in June and was projected to miss four-to-six months, so he began the 2023-24 season unsigned as he worked on his recovery.

Kane said in May he would welcome a return to the Rangers in 2023-24 and beyond, but he also appeared to acknowledge it may not happen due to other free agents the team needed to sign.

"With this team and with this opportunity, I would love that chance," he told reporters. "I know they have young guys to sign and probably other priorities—you know, I'm turning 35 next year, but it's not like I feel old. I still feel young. I feel like the passion is still there. I know that I could be a top player, you know, if my focus is like solely on hockey."

In 19 regular-season games with the Rangers during the 2022-23 season, Kane had five goals and seven assists for 12 points. He added one goal and five assists for six points in seven playoff games.

Kane primarily played on New York's second line alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck.

It's unclear where he'll slot into the Red Wings' lineup, though he'll be playing alongside the likes of Dylan Larkin, Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff initially reported on Oct. 17 that Kane was "keeping an eye on" the Red Wings. It's thus no surprise he found himself in Detroit.

"Certainly, a surprise to me when I first heard it, but I have to tell you that the idea of getting Kane and Alex DeBrincat relinked has stood out to many," Seravalli wrote.

Kane and DeBrincant were teammates for five seasons in Chicago, and they both enjoyed a great deal of success together, so the reunion makes plenty of sense.

Also, the Red Wings have been among the NHL's most pleasant surprises this season, as they have the fourth-most points in the Eastern Conference.