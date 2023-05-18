Pistons Rumors: Kevin Ollie, HC Candidates Didn't Make 'Standout Impression' on Gores

Harry How/Getty Images

Over a month after former Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey transitioned to the front office, owner Tom Gores is still looking to fill the role.

Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Jarron Collins and Overtime Elite head coach Kevin Ollie met with the owner in Los Angeles last week, but it appeared none of them "left Gores with a standout impression," per Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer.

Some sources are now questioning whether Detroit will reopen the search to more candidates, Fischer reports.

Casey transitioned after the Pistons ended their season with a loss to the Chicago Bulls on April 9, marking the team's fourth consecutive year without a trip to the postseason.

Two days after the Pistons' 17-65 season ended, general manager Troy Weaver told reporters what he would be looking for in the team's next head coach.

"I know what this team needs is simple—discipline, development and defense. That's going to be the call for the next coach," Weaver said, per the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II.

Casey added that the ideal coaching candidate would be able to develop the team's young talents.

"You look at a young man Troy brought in in James Wiseman. That kid is a piece of clay. I've said that and guys have heard me say that all the time," Casey said. "Cade Cunningham, there's development there and talent there. (Jaden) Ivey. You go right down the line and the pieces are there. Just need time."

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III reported April 21 that Lee, Collins and Ollie were the three finalists for the position.

Lee has served as an assistant to Mike Budenholzer for nine seasons, including five with the Atlanta Hawks and four with the Bucks. He has previously interviewed for head coaching jobs in New Orleans, Washington, Utah and Los Angeles.

Collins, who has worked as an assistant coach with the Pelicans since 2021, was on Steve Kerr's staff for three Golden State Warriors championships. Ollie served as head coach for University of Connecticut men's basketball for six seasons before joining Overtime Elite, a professional league for top high school players, in 2021.

Had Detroit won the draft lottery Tuesday, it might have attempted to hire Monty Williams, former Phoenix Suns coach, to help develop Victor Wembanyama, Fischer reported. Because the Pistons fell to No. 5, their plans for this critical offseason remain unclear.