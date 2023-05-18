Joel Dahmen Gives Fan Beer Money After Hitting Him with Tee Shot at PGA Championship

Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

Joel Dahmen is a man of the people.

After accidentally hitting a fan in the calf with a golf ball during a practice round on Wednesday at Oak Hill Country Club ahead of the PGA Championship, Dahmen took out $100 and gave it to the fan saying, "I got your beers today."

Dahmen struggled in the first round of the PGA Championship on Thursday, finishing four over par.

The 35-year-old has one PGA Tour win in his career, which came in March 2021 in the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship. He's looking for his first top-10 finish since the RSM Classic in November, when he finished tied for fifth.

Scottie Scheffler, who is among the favorites to win the PGA Championship, finished the opening round atop the leaderboard at three under par.