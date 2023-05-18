X

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Wins 2023 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award by PBWA

    Erin WalshMay 18, 2023

    Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was named the winner of the 2022-23 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award, the franchise announced Thursday.

    The award is given out annually by the Professional Basketball Writers Association and "honors a a player, coach, or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community."

    "Few athletes have as great a reach or as powerful a platform as Steph Curry, and he has used it to the fullest to benefit others," PBWA President Howard Beck said in a statement. "The members of the Professional Basketball Writers Association salute him and the other nominees for their exemplary work."

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel, Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George and Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams were also finalists for the award.

    Curry is the first member of the Warriors to win the honor, which has been given out by the PBWA annually since 1974—aside from the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Curry, who has spent his entire 14-year career with the Warriors, has helped bring more than just four NBA titles to the Bay Area. He has been heavily involved in community service projects since arriving in Golden State.

    The 35-year-old and his wife, Ayesha Curry, founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019, which "is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring students have access to a quality education, and providing safe places for all children to play and be active," per the organization's website.

    The Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation has raised and invested $38 million, invested $3.4 million in literacy programming and has served more than 25 million meals, according to its website.

    Curry is under contract with the Warriors through the 2025-26 season and will likely continue making a significant impact in the Bay Area beyond his Hall of Fame-worthy career.