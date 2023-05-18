NFL Rumors: Mitch Trubisky, Steelers Agree to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $33M

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky agreed to a two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported Trubisky will get $19.4 million over three years and can earn up to $33 million.

Steelers general manager Omar Khan said earlier in the day on The Pat McAfee Show the two sides were negotiating a new deal.

Per Rapoport, Pittsburgh lowered Trubisky's 2023 salary-cap hit, which was previously $10.6 million, as part of the agreement.

This comes one day after the team announced Mason Rudolph is returning on a one-year pact.

Trubisky threw for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games for Pittsburgh. He opened the 2022 season as the Steelers' starting quarterback but got benched midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

The 2017 first-round pick didn't return to the role until Week 15, when he filled in for an unavailable Kenny Pickett.

In addition to discussing Trubisky, Khan made it clear the franchise has high hopes for Pickett ahead of his second season. Unlike last offseason, there's no doubt as to who will be leading the offense in Week 1.

At this point, Trubisky is probably relegated to career backup status. The Steelers presented him with an opportunity to prove that perception wrong, and he was unable to capitalize.

By re-upping with Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old seems to be acknowledging his fate.

Committing to him beyond the 2023 season makes sense for the Steelers. You know what you're getting with Trubisky, and there are worse options if Pickett gets injured.

Checking off this box now also means the front office shouldn't have to worry much about the quarterback room in 2024.