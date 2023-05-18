X

    NFL Rumors: Mitch Trubisky, Steelers Agree to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $33M

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 18: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) during an NFL football game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Carolina Panthers on December 18, 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Mitch Trubisky agreed to a two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Rapoport reported Trubisky will get $19.4 million over three years and can earn up to $33 million.

    Steelers general manager Omar Khan said earlier in the day on The Pat McAfee Show the two sides were negotiating a new deal.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    BREAKING: "We're finishing up an extension with Mitch Trubisky and that will be done here shortly" ~ Omar Khan<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/UVxo2bmYgu">pic.twitter.com/UVxo2bmYgu</a>

    Per Rapoport, Pittsburgh lowered Trubisky's 2023 salary-cap hit, which was previously $10.6 million, as part of the agreement.

    This comes one day after the team announced Mason Rudolph is returning on a one-year pact.

    Trubisky threw for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games for Pittsburgh. He opened the 2022 season as the Steelers' starting quarterback but got benched midway through a Week 4 loss to the New York Jets.

    The 2017 first-round pick didn't return to the role until Week 15, when he filled in for an unavailable Kenny Pickett.

    In addition to discussing Trubisky, Khan made it clear the franchise has high hopes for Pickett ahead of his second season. Unlike last offseason, there's no doubt as to who will be leading the offense in Week 1.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    "Kenny Pickett wants to be great and his work ethic is second to none" ~ Omar Khan<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HereWeGo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HereWeGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/TD8PZtjSnY">pic.twitter.com/TD8PZtjSnY</a>

    NFL Rumors: Mitch Trubisky, Steelers Agree to New 3-Year Contract Worth Up to $33M
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    At this point, Trubisky is probably relegated to career backup status. The Steelers presented him with an opportunity to prove that perception wrong, and he was unable to capitalize.

    By re-upping with Pittsburgh, the 28-year-old seems to be acknowledging his fate.

    Josh Carney @ByJoshCarney

    Think Mitch Trubisky made a really smart decision grabbing that backup QB money now, sticking with a team he's familiar with moving forward. Wasn't going to have much of a market next offseason coming off of losing his starting job, and then likely not playing much in '23.

    Committing to him beyond the 2023 season makes sense for the Steelers. You know what you're getting with Trubisky, and there are worse options if Pickett gets injured.

    Checking off this box now also means the front office shouldn't have to worry much about the quarterback room in 2024.