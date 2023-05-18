Report: Gregg Popovich Hasn't Signed New Spurs Contract amid Wembanyama Lottery Win

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The imminent arrival of Victor Wembanyama certainly gives Gregg Popovich an incentive to stick around, but the San Antonio Spurs head coach has yet to finalize his long-term future.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reported Thursday that Popovich "is believed to have free rein to hold the Spurs' coaching post as long as he sees fit." However, he hasn't signed a new contract, as his most recent deal expired upon the conclusion of the Spurs' 2022-23 season.

The 74-year-old might have wanted to keep his options open depending on how the 2023 NBA draft lottery unfolded.

The Spurs have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons, and they don't have a true cornerstone. There's no telling when the rebuild would've ended if they had fallen a few places in the lottery and missed out on the chance to get Wembanyama or even promising guard Scoot Henderson.

From Popovich's perspective, that wouldn't have been an attractive prospect.

Instead, San Antonio is poised to get Wembanyama after landing the No. 1 overall pick. The 19-year-old Frenchman is the most hyped draft prospect since arguably LeBron James in 2003, and he's the kind of singular talent who could alter a franchise's trajectory.

Success won't come overnight for the Spurs once they select Wembanyama, but it's tough to see why Popovich would want to walk away now. The opportunity to play under the legendary coach might also be a selling point for the 7'5" big man.

Popovich is one of the greatest minds in NBA history, one who has helped David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, Manu Ginóbili and Kawhi Leonard all thrive in the NBA. You'd assume Wembanyama is well aware of his reputation.

There's no shortage of vacancies among the NBA coaching ranks at the moment. In the surprising event Popovich decided to walk away, the Spurs might be one of the more most coveted jobs in the league after the lottery.