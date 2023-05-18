Wizards Reportedly Interviewed Pelicans' Langdon, Clippers' Winger for GM Job

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Washington Wizards are searching for a new general manager this summer after firing Tommy Sheppard last month, and there are two candidates known to have interviewed for the position.

New Orleans Pelicans general manager Trajan Langdon interviewed in-person for the Wizards' vacancy, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Clippers general manager Michael Winger also interviewed for the job, Fischer added.



The Wizards fired Sheppard after the team missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Washington finished the 2021-22 campaign with a 35-47 record and followed it by posting the same record this season.

The decision to fire Sheppard came less than two years after he signed a multiyear contract extension with the franchise. He had been with the Wizards in some capacity since 2003 and was promoted to general manager in July 2019.

Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement at the time of Sheppard's firing:

"Failure to make the playoffs the last two seasons was very disappointing to our organization and our fans. A search for new leadership will begin immediately for an executive from outside the organization. I would like to thank Tommy for his dedication to the Wizards organization and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Langdon has served as general manager of the Pelicans since 2019, working under executive vice president David Griffin. Prior to joining the Pels, he spent three seasons as assistant general manager of the Brooklyn Nets.

Winger has been general manager of the Clippers since 2017, working under president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank. He has also served as director of basketball operations for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2005-10) and assistant general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder (2010-17).

The Wizards have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA over the last decade, and the franchise hasn't made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals since the 1978-79 season, when they were still known as the Washington Bullets.

Whoever is hired as Sheppard's replacement will likely be in charge of overseeing some sort of retooling around star guard Bradley Beal in an effort to help the team truly be competitive again.