    NBA Rumors: James Harden Seen as 'Driving Force' in Doc Rivers' Firing as 76ers HC

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2023

    BOSTON, MA - MAY 14: James Harden #1 of the Philadelphia 76ers & Head Coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game on May 14, 2023 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    There is reportedly some belief within the Philadelphia 76ers organization that superstar guard James Harden played a key role in the firing of head coach Doc Rivers this week.

    According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, multiple members of Rivers' staff said they felt Harden was a "driving force" behind Rivers' ouster.

    This is despite the fact that Harden is reportedly expected to decline his player option for 2023-24 and become a free agent in search of a long-term deal either with the Sixers or another team.

