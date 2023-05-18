NBA Rumors: James Harden Seen as 'Driving Force' in Doc Rivers' Firing as 76ers HC

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

There is reportedly some belief within the Philadelphia 76ers organization that superstar guard James Harden played a key role in the firing of head coach Doc Rivers this week.

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, multiple members of Rivers' staff said they felt Harden was a "driving force" behind Rivers' ouster.

This is despite the fact that Harden is reportedly expected to decline his player option for 2023-24 and become a free agent in search of a long-term deal either with the Sixers or another team.

