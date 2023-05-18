Spurs: Victor Wembanyama Lottery Boosts Thousands of Season-Ticket Sales

Christian Liewig - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Victor Wembanyama hype is real in San Antonio.

David Rumsey of Front Office Sports reported the Spurs have already gotten more than 2,100 season-ticket membership deposits since winning the draft lottery Tuesday night. The number is expected to continue rising in the lead-up to Wembanyama's NBA debut.

"To say that we're excited would be a vast understatement," a Spurs spokesperson said.

While the Spurs cannot technically say they'll be drafting the French big man until draft night, Wembanyama is the most-hyped draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003 and is certain to be the No. 1 pick.

This is by far the most excitement the Spurs have seen since the end of the Tim Duncan era in 2016. While San Antonio made one conference finals and three playoff appearances after Duncan's departure, the franchise was essentially treading water in irrelevance for more than a half-decade.

Wembanyama changes that trajectory instantly. The Spurs will almost certainly be a fixture on national television next season—even if they aren't particularly good. Wembanyama hype aside, it's worth acknowledging he's a 19-year-old joining a 22-win roster; this isn't exactly analogous to Tim Duncan joining a team that already had David Robinson ready to co-star.

Don't expect that to stop the excitement anytime soon, though.