NBA Draft Rumors: Amen Thompson Eyed by Blazers; Insider Views Hornets as an Option

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Amen Thompson is one of the best players in the 2023 NBA draft class, but it's possible he goes higher than initially expected with the Charlotte Hornets having landed the No. 2 pick.

The Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers, who own the No. 3 pick, are expected to consider selecting Thompson this summer, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony:

"Amen Thompson. From a physical standpoint, he might be the most gifted player in the draft -- He measured 6-foot-7 in shoes in Chicago, 214 pounds with a 7-foot wingspan, better dimensions than All-Star Jaylen Brown. He's probably the most explosive athlete in this class. He's big and long enough to guard power forwards, but he has the ballhandling ability, vision and creativity of a point guard. I've seen him practice several times and he's going to blow people away with his sheer talent in a workout setting. I know he's going to get long looks from Portland starting at No. 3, and it wouldn't surprise me if Charlotte kicked the tires on him at No. 2. I actually love the fit of him and Jalen Green together in Houston. He could really spread his wings there and nothing he does would take away from the likes of Alperen Sengun or Jabari Smith."

Thompson spent the last two seasons playing for the Overtime Elite league's City Reapers alongside his twin brother, Ausar Thompson, who is also a projected lottery pick. He averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and averaged 27.5 minutes per game.

The 20-year-old also averaged 17.2 points, 9.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds in the Overtime Elite postseason en route to a championship.

Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller have also been mentioned as candidates to be selected with the second and third overall picks. However, Henderson's fit in Charlotte alongside LaMelo Ball is unclear, and the franchise may be better off taking a player such as Miller or Thompson.