ESPN: Rival Execs Relieved Spurs Landed Victor Wembanyama 'for the Health' of NBA

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Fans of the San Antonio Spurs weren't the only ones happy to see the team win the 2023 draft lottery and thus earn the right to select French star Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick.

"A huge sigh of relief was breathed, not only by Wembanyama's camp but the NBA industry as a whole, as many rival executives pointed out that it was extremely important for the health of the league that Wembanyama land in a place where he can reach his full potential," ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported. "The consensus around the basketball world today is that he found that in San Antonio."

LeBron James is an example of how a transcendent talent can overcome the ecosystem around him.

The Cleveland Cavaliers didn't exactly have a glittering player development record before he arrived in 2003, and they failed to assemble a championship-caliber supporting cast around him during his first run with the franchise. James nonetheless put himself on a path to be one of the greatest players in NBA history.

In Wembanyama's case, he shouldn't have to overcome those kinds of challenges.

During his time as an assistant and when he returned to the franchise in 1994, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich helped nurture the growth of David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Kawhi Leonard.

San Antonio was also ahead of the curve in utilizing international players, most notably Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili.

On the commercial side, there were probably better landing spots for Wembanyama. Even at the height of their dynasty, the Spurs weren't a major box-office draw.

But that may not matter much because the 19-year-old is bound to attract plenty of attention wherever he plays.

As Givony referenced, it's far more important that Wembanyama is in a setting where he can fulfill his almost limitless potential on the court. That's exactly what he should have thanks to how the lottery balls fell.