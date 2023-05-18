Antonio Brown to Play for Arena Football's Albany Empire After Joining Ownership

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Antonio Brown is making a football comeback after all—just not in the NFL.

Brown told Rodger Wyland of WNYT that he plans to suit up for the Albany Empire of the Arena Football League after joining the team's ownership group. The seven-time Pro Bowler has not suited up since walking away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midway through a game against the New York Jets in January 2022.

The act of defiance was probably the last straw for Brown in the NFL. Once considered arguably the league's best receiver, Brown's actions over the final few years of his career likely sealed his fate.



In 2019, Brown's former trainer filed a lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. While he never faced criminal charges, the accusations led to the end of his tenure with the New England Patriots. Brown settled the lawsuit in April 2021.

In June 2020, Brown pleaded no contest to assaulting a delivery truck driver and received two years' probation. Late last year, police investigated and later dismissed charges after he was initially wanted for misdemeanor battery domestic violence.

Aside from legal issues, Brown has made various disparaging public remarks about NFL figures ranging from Tom Brady to former coach Bruce Arians.

It's also unclear if Brown is serious about making a football comeback. Just last month he posted a photoshopped image wearing a Baltimore Ravens uniform and "announced" his return to the NFL. However, the Ravens have not signed him and it's unknown if they had even expressed any interest.

As it stands, Brown's only potential avenue back to the NFL may be through the Arena League.