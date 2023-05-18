Sami Zayn '100% Thought' He Might Main Event WWE WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Sami Zayn said this week that he felt there was a strong possibility he was going to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Appearing on Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Zayn recalled thinking that he had a real chance to challenge Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the Grandest Stage of Them All:

"So, there was a time period going from Survivor Series [2022] and building into the [Royal] Rumble, and especially right before the Rumble, and right after the Rumble, I 100 percent thought it could go to me and Roman at 'Mania, and it would be the best story. But, that's just not ... that wasn't in the cards."

Zayn had been an honorary part of The Bloodline for several months before turning on Reigns at the Royal Rumble in January when he refused to hit longtime best friend Kevin Owens with a steel chair.

That led to a title match between Reigns and Zayn in Sami's hometown of Montreal at Elimination Chamber in February.

Zayn lost due to interference from The Usos and Solo Sikoa, but the angle was still red hot, and many fans supported the idea of Zayn facing Reigns again at WrestleMania.

In the midst of the Zayn vs. Reigns storyline, Cody Rhodes returned after missing several months with a torn pectoral muscle and won the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world title match at WrestleMania.

There was some thought that Zayn was so over with the crowd that the WWE Universe would reject Rhodes as No. 1 contender, but that didn't happen, as fans supported both of them equally.

That allowed WWE to move forward with Reigns vs. Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39, but it didn't mean Zayn would be left out in the cold.

WWE ran an angle that reunited Zayn and Owens so they could try to take down The Bloodline by beating The Usos for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Zayn and Owens vs. The Usos headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, making it the first tag team match to be a WrestleMania main event since the first WrestleMania in 1985.

The team of Zayn and Owens won to end The Usos' record tag title reign, creating a feel-good moment to end the first night of WrestleMania.

Zayn and Owens went on to beat The Usos in a rematch, setting the stage for a huge match at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

They will put the tag titles on the line against Reigns and Sikoa, allowing Zayn to potentially get one last bit of revenge on Reigns even though they didn't settle things at WrestleMania.

