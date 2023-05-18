Doc Rivers Linked to Suns and Bucks by NBA Execs After Being Fired by 76ers

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Two days after being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers, Doc Rivers could be an option for at least one of two big head coaching vacancies this offseason.

Per The Athletic's Joe Vardon, one NBA executive cited the Phoenix Suns as a potential landing spot for Rivers and another mentioned him as a "sleeper candidate" for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Vardon noted the executive who cited the Suns "pointed to the unpredictability" of the organization under new governor Mat Ishbia.

Monty Williams was fired as Suns head coach Saturday, two days after their playoff ousting by the Denver Nuggets. The Bucks dismissed Mike Budenholzer on May 4 following their first-round postseason loss to the Miami Heat.

B/R's Chris Haynes cited Budenholzer, Nick Nurse and Suns assistant Kevin Young as candidates to replace Williams in Phoenix.

The Bucks have a long list of candidates that includes current assistant Charles Lee, Scott Brooks, Adrian Griffin, James Borrego, Kenny Atkinson, Mark Jackson and Kelvin Sampson.

Rivers certainly didn't end his tenure with the Sixers on a high note. They blew a 3-2 series lead to the Boston Celtics by losing the final two games, including a 112-88 loss in Game 7.

But the 61-year-old has had a long, successful career as an NBA head coach. He ranks ninth all-time in regular-season wins (1,097), fourth in playoff victories (111) and won an NBA title with the 2007-08 Boston Celtics.

The Suns and Bucks would arguably be better jobs than the one Rivers just got fired from with the 76ers. Phoenix has two elite players to build around in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Milwaukee is led by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Both teams have plenty of roster questions around their star players to address this offseason, but they are set up to be strong playoff contenders next season.