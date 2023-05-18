ESPN: 'No Indication' Titans Plan for Will Levis to be 2023 QB1 Over Ryan Tannehill

AP Photo/George Walker IV

Despite trading up to select Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans don't appear inclined to hand him the keys to their offense right away.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, there is "no indication" right now the Titans are planning to move on from Ryan Tannehill and go with Levis as the starting quarterback.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon told reporters at the NFL scouting combine he was "excited about moving forward" with Tannehill on the roster.

Tennessee could have moved on from Tannehill, either by trading or releasing him, and saved $17.8 million against the 2023 cap. It's still possible a scenario plays out where he isn't on the roster by the start of the regular season.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported last month opposing teams "believe that Tannehill could be, or is, available via trade."

Carthon, who was hired as general manager in January, has been busy trying to get the team's cap situation back in order and resetting the roster to build around players he wants to bring in.

Taylor Lewan, Robert Woods and Randy Bullock were released in February. Derrick Henry has been rumored to be on the trade block, but Carthon has denied they are looking to deal the three-time Pro Bowler.

Tannehill still has value as a trade chip for the Titans, especially if another team's starter suffers a significant injury during training camp or preseason.

Given how early the Titans are in rebuilding, Levis might benefit from sitting because their offensive line is still a mess even with the addition of first-round pick Peter Skoronski. They also have one of the worst receiver groups in the NFL right now.