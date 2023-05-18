NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Kings, Bucks, Grizzlies Assistants for HC Job

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly received permission to speak with Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernández, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajaković for their head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported those three are among the "several" assistants expected to receive interviews as Phoenix casts a wide net for its replacement for Monty Williams.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.