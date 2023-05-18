X

    NBA Rumors: Suns Eye Kings, Bucks, Grizzlies Assistants for HC Job

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMay 18, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 11: Associate head coach Charles Lee of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Chicago Bulls during the second half of a preseason game at United Center on October 11, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The Phoenix Suns have reportedly received permission to speak with Sacramento Kings assistant coach Jordi Fernández, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee and Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajaković for their head coaching vacancy.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported those three are among the "several" assistants expected to receive interviews as Phoenix casts a wide net for its replacement for Monty Williams.

