NHL Playoffs 2023: Top Storylines, Schedule for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game 1

Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers reached the Eastern Conference Final because of their defensive play.

Carolina allowed two or fewer goals in seven of its eight playoff victories, while Florida is coming off a second-round series in which it held the Toronto Maple Leafs to two goals or fewer in four wins.

Thursday's Game 1 (8 p.m. ET, TNT) should feature more of the same defensive qualities from both sides as they attempt to feel their way through the matchup.

Both sides are also coming off extended layoffs, which can either help with the freshness of the players or be a detriment because they are out of rhythm.

Carolina appears to have the edge Thursday night because it is 4-1 on home ice this postseason.

The Hurricanes defense has been especially tough inside PNC Arena, and that could cause Florida to struggle to create a ton of pressure on net.