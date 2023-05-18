Warriors' Championship Window Is Closing Amid NBA Rumors on Myers, Potential Trades

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Golden State Warriors are the most successful franchise in the NBA over the last decade, winning four world titles and making six Finals, but the championship window for the team is rapidly closing amid rumors of high-ranking departures and trades.

Bob Myers, the team general manager and architect of a dynasty, may be heading for the exit with no contract extension in place, as reported by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.



The report suggested that "a competitive market offer—near the top of the executive food chain" may not be enough to keep him in that position.

To suggest Myers is as integral to the success of the Warriors as Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson would not be hyperbole.

He brought head coach Steve Kerr into the fold, drafted Green and ensured Thompson and Curry would remain part of the franchise for the foreseeable future by signing them to the contract extensions that would make a championship dynasty possible.

He convinced Kevin Durant to join the mix in hopes of winning the title that had eluded the former league MVP early in his career. He captured two NBA Executive of the Year awards.

All for a franchise that had been a perennial basement-dweller for entire generations of fans.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Myers is torn about his future and that he has tremendous respect from players, coaches and other front-office officials for his contributions to the organization.

Joining Myers on the way out the door may be bench contributor Jonathan Kuminga, who is drawing a "strong level" of interest in the trade market, per Zach Lowe of ESPN.

Kuminga was solid, if unspectacular, off the bench in 2022-23, averaging just under 10 points and 52.5 percent from the floor. He struggled to crack the starting lineup, though, and barring a significant trade of one of the Warriors' core players, he would be the most likely to be dealt to a new team.

Add the potential for a Jordan Poole trade, particularly if Green re-signs with the team, and you have a depth problem behind a starting unit that is not getting any younger.

The Warriors had a disappointing NBA title defense that ended with a Western Conference semifinal loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

They still have the talent and championship drive of their Big Three to get them back into title contention next season, but should Myers opt not to return and the team not address its depth concerns, the window for a fifth championship will slam shut and the final years of Warriors' greatest players will be wasted.

