    Bam Adebayo Says He's a 'Phenomenal Passer,' Had 5 Assists in Heat Win vs. Celtics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMay 18, 2023

    The eighth-seeded Miami Heat kept their incredible postseason run rolling with a 123-116 road win over the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday.

    Heat center Bam Adebayo played a crucial role in that win with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. So did Kyle Lowry, who came off the bench for 15 points of his own.

    The two spoke with reporters after the game, and Adebayo mentioned how he's a "phenomenal passer" who's capable of beating double-teams if they come his way.

    NBA TV @NBATV

    "I'm a phenomenal passer"<br><br>Kyle Lowry did not expect Bam to say THAT 🤣 <a href="https://t.co/b9RXHD3RgV">pic.twitter.com/b9RXHD3RgV</a>

    That got the attention of Lowry, who shot an amusing glance over at Adebayo. The big man then told Lowry in a jovial manner that he had more assists on Wednesday, to which the guard replied that Adebayo had the ball more.

    Lowry then said "phenomenal passer" out loud once again before Adebayo finished his answer.

    It's all great vibes and smiles in Miami right now as the Heat look to become only the second No. 8 seed to ever make the NBA Finals and the first since the 1999 New York Knicks. Miami will stay in Boston for Game 2 on Friday.

