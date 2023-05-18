NBA Rumors: Warriors 'Bracing for the Likelihood' GM Bob Myers Leaves in Offseason

AP Photo/Janie McCauley

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "bracing for the likelihood" that president of basketball operations Bob Myers could walk away from the franchise when his contract expires on June 30, per Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

The two sides reportedly have not engaged in "substantial contract extension talks in months," per The Athletic duo. It's expected that Myers will formally announce his decision regarding his future with the team "in the coming weeks."

The 48-year-old joined the Warriors as an assistant general manager in 2011 before being promoted to general manager in April 2012. His tenure running Golden State's front office includes four NBA championships and six Western Conference titles.

