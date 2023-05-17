Caleb Love's Top Transfer Landing Spots After Former UNC Star Decommits from Michigan

Peyton Williams/UNC/Getty Images

Nearly two months after initially entering the transfer portal, Caleb Love is still looking for a place to play college basketball.

Love originally announced on April 7 he would be transferring to Michigan, but Joe Tipton of On3Sports.com reported on Wednesday the 21-year-old decommitted from the Wolverines.

Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Love's credits from North Carolina didn't meet the standards required by Michigan for all of them to transfer over.

The credits issue puts one of the best players in the transfer portal back on the market for programs to make their best recruiting pitch.

As for potential landing spots, there are a few potential options that stand out.

Per Adam Zagoria of the New York Times, Missouri and Indiana are considered "schools to keep an eye on" for Love.

The Tigers would seem like the leader in the clubhouse at this point. Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch noted when Love initially committed to Michigan, he was considering Mizzou at that time and previously considered the program during his original recruitment out of high school before picking North Carolina in October 2019.

Love is from St. Louis and attended high school at Christian Brothers College. Head coach Dennis Gates can sell him on playing close to home and playing for a program on the ascent after winning 25 games last season.

Indiana is also fairly close to home for Love. It would also give him the opportunity to go up against Michigan at least once in the regular season during the 2023-24 campaign.

Head coach Mike Woodson has led the Hoosiers to consecutive seasons with at least 20 wins and back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament in each of his first two years with the program.

Sticking with the midwestern part of the country, Kansas could become a player in this situation. During his recruitment coming out of high school, Love originally had the Jayhawks and Louisville on his list of school visits. He canceled both of those trips after narrowing his choices down to North Carolina and Michigan.

Bill Self has already landed one high-profile transfer from Michigan this offseason when Hunter Dickinson committed to the program on May 4.

Love isn't technically a Michigan transfer, but it would make for good dramatic storytelling if the Wolverines lost two players for different reasons to Kansas.

If there is a reason to be skeptical Kansas can put itself firmly in the mix, it's how well Self and his staff have already done adding talent to the roster. In addition to Dickinson, Nicolas Timberlake and Arterio Morris are incoming transfers.

Kansas also has the No. 6 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports' composite rankings. The group includes 5-star point guard Elmarko Jackson and 4-star combo guard Chris Johnson.

Love was a three-year starter at North Carolina. He led the team in scoring average (16.7 points per game) and finished second in assists (2.8). His shooting has gotten better over the course of his college career, but he still only made 37.8 percent of his field-goal attempts during the 2022-23 season.